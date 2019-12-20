Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.16.

NYSE C traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,398,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,017,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $78.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 77.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 237,925 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 617,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31,355.7% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

