Citigroup Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $33,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

