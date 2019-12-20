CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $892.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

