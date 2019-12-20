Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CPXGF opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Cineplex has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $25.88.
Cineplex Company Profile
