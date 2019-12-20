CIBC Lowers Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 1,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,482. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

