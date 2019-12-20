CIBC Downgrades Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to Neutral

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.23.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.24. The company had a trading volume of 384,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.67. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$16.90 and a one year high of C$27.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

