Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Chuy’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.