Christopher Loughlin Buys 14 Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider Christopher Loughlin acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,025 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £143.50 ($188.77).

LON:PNN traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,025.50 ($13.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,015 ($13.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 925.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pennon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 886.73 ($11.66).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.