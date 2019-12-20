Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.71. 336,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.89.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.