China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Metro Rural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.14.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website



China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

