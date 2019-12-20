China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.32

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $13.66. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 5,399 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFC. ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Life Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth $695,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

