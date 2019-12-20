China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.77

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $8.52. China Distance Education shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 7,940 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DL. TheStreet raised China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.27 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, research analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Distance Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Distance Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 344,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of China Distance Education by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 207,180 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.