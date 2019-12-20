Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $184,181.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001681 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01224205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120116 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.