Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Chemours has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.53.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Chemours by 652.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

