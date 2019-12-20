Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,766,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

