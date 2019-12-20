Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 2,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,274. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the first quarter worth $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

