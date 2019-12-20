CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) has been given a C$3.25 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.37. The company had a trading volume of 221,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1503171 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

