CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) has been given a C$3.25 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.
TSE CEU traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.37. The company had a trading volume of 221,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.03.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.