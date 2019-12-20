Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of CNC opened at $61.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,384,570. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Centene by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

