Centauri Price Tops $0.0013 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Centauri has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market cap of $58,331.00 and $176.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centauri

Centauri is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,770,028 coins and its circulating supply is 45,094,144 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

