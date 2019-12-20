Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

CEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centamin to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 125.50 ($1.65).

CEY opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.52) on Monday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.70.

In other news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

