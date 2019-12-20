CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Given $11.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CEPU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 279,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $714.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $156.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

