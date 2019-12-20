Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $3.90. Cemex SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 9,109,712 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cemex SAB de CV’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TT International acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,346,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

