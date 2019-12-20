Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $3.90. Cemex SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 9,109,712 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Cemex SAB de CV’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TT International acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,346,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
