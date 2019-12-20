CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives $9.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CECE. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 79,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $281.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

