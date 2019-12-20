Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Ceapro Inc (CVE:CZO) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 38,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 32,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of $27.07 million and a PE ratio of -31.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72.

About Ceapro (CVE:CZO)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing functionally active ingredients in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, and internationally. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

