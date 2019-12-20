CCUniverse (UVU) Price Up 92.3% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 92.3% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $58,724.00 and $6,243.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00049249 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003818 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 382.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

