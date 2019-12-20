Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) vs. InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Head to Head Contrast

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and InnerWorkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 19.85% 13.07% 1.80% InnerWorkings -3.10% 0.50% 0.14%

55.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and InnerWorkings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $148.27 million 5.66 $30.27 million N/A N/A InnerWorkings $1.12 billion 0.25 -$76.17 million ($0.08) -68.38

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnerWorkings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cass Information Systems and InnerWorkings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A InnerWorkings 0 0 2 0 3.00

InnerWorkings has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

