Caspian Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $145,587.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.56 or 0.06555470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

