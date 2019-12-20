Carpetright (LON:CPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $4.90. Carpetright shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 26,566 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12.

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

