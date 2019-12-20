Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carolina Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.44.

CARO opened at $43.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $116,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,178 shares of company stock valued at $919,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

