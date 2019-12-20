Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. Carnival also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,090,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.45.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.