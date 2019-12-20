CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

KMX stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. CarMax has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $100.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

