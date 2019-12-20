Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.58. Capri reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 98.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Capri by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPRI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Capri has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

