Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Down 5.9%

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB) shares dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 11,120 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 69,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

