Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.79.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,889. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,591 shares of company stock worth $18,191,363. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

