Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.50. 691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,170. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.