Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLXT. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

CLXT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 86,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,810. The company has a market cap of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. Research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

