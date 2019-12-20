Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.74, 13,274,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 11,733,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $970.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 309.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 768,763 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 491.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

