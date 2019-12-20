C.R. Mclernon Sells 10,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total transaction of C$950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,437,515.

C.R. Mclernon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, C.R. Mclernon sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.00, for a total value of C$485,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, C.R. Mclernon sold 10,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total value of C$950,000.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$991.42 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.