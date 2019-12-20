Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading 5.3% Higher

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98, 142,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 243,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kanen purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,967.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,921 shares of company stock valued at $65,713. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 387,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 263,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 208,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

