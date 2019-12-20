BTIG Research Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $5.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 95.41% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

NYSE:DRI opened at $109.03 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

