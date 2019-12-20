BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Acquires £217,986.24 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

Shares of LON BT.A traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 204.25 ($2.69). 33,838,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.08. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 260.40 ($3.43).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BT.A. Societe Generale cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

