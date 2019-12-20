Brokerages Set Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Price Target at GBX 606.44

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 606.44 ($7.98).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSVS shares. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of LON VSVS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 493.80 ($6.50). The stock had a trading volume of 207,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 470.70.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

