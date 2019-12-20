Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Target Price at $24.38

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 27,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 34.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

