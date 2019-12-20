Brokerages Set Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) PT at $13.63

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research firms have commented on SNH. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

SNH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. 9,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,341,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 807,840 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,260,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 761,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 717,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

