Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $2,236,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 457,675 shares of company stock worth $10,277,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

