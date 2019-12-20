Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) PT at €46.29

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.29 ($53.83).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

