Brokerages Set Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) PT at $8.40

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INAP shares. Raymond James downgraded Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,500. Internap has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Internap will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Internap during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Internap during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Internap by 180.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Internap during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

