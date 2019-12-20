Brokerages Set Avnet (NYSE:AVT) PT at $43.00

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:AVT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.34. 894,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Avnet has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

