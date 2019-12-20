Brokerages Set Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Target Price at $24.41

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

BCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,661,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,015,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $8,383,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 502,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,377. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

