Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSL. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.93. 55,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $136.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $422,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

